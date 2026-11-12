Paris police search for robbers after De Beers burglary

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 18:44 IST
Paris police search for robbers after De Beers burglary

Police ​are searching ​for individuals who ‌burglarised jeweller ​De Beers in central Paris at 11:15 a.m. (1015 ‌GMT) before they fled on motorcycles.

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