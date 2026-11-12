Paris police search for robbers after De Beers burglary
Police are searching for individuals who burglarised jeweller De Beers in central Paris at 11:15 a.m. (1015 GMT) before they fled on motorcycles.
Police are searching for individuals who burglarised jeweller De Beers in central Paris at 11:15 a.m. (1015 GMT) before they fled on motorcycles.
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