Alice Huang, the alleged Chinese spy at ​the heart of the scandal that ‌brought ​down Nvidia's CEO, left Singapore in February and was barred from re-entering after an investigation into possible offences, the country's home affairs ministry said on Thursday. The US ‌chip giant said on Thursday that Jensen Huang, its co-founder and chief executive, was stepping down, following reports the 63-year-old had two extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, who US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing.

The ministry said Alice ‌Huang, a former executive at Nvidia customer Megaspeed, was investigated for possible offences including buying servers that were ‌exported via Singapore to Malaysia without entering the Singapore market. She was investigated "for suspected involvement in the possible offences in Singapore, given her position as then-CEO, Chairperson, and one of the key controllers of Megaspeed," the ministry said in a statement. It said the investigation did ⁠not concern espionage.

The ​ministry said there was ⁠insufficient evidence to establish that Alice Huang had committed any offences, but it said she had provided police with "information, which she knew to be ⁠inaccurate" during the investigation and had downplayed her role in Megaspeed, a cloud computing firm. She was issued a stern warning ​and barred from re-entering the country, it said.

Alice Huang could not be reached for comment. She is currently ⁠living in Beijing with the knowledge of security officials, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The ministry said investigations into Megaspeed ⁠and ​six individuals were ongoing. It said the city-state would "not allow companies or individuals to misuse Singapore's business environment to engage in fraud or dishonest practices," and would cooperate with foreign authorities where appropriate.

Singapore police said in October 2025 ⁠that they were investigating Megaspeed over "suspected breaches of our domestic laws". That came after a senator in the United ⁠States requested the US Commerce ⁠Department investigate whether Megaspeed had diverted Nvidia chips. Megaspeed said on Thursday it takes compliance obligations under US export control laws "extremely seriously", adding that it has cooperated with US inspections.