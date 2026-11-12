Police swarm Washington, DC, active shooter incident, one reported dead

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 20:15 IST
Police swarm Washington, DC, active shooter incident, one reported dead

Large ‌numbers of ​police in tactical gear poured into a Washington, DC, neighborhood on Thursday morning, ‌where police said an active shooter was barricaded in a building. At least one person has been killed and multiple people ‌have been wounded, according to local media.

The shooter ‌was not yet in custody, police said. "MPD is on the scene of an ACTIVE SHOOTING in the area of 15th and P ⁠Street, ​Northwest. MPD’s Emergency ⁠Response Team is on scene. AVOID The AREA," the Metropolitan Police ⁠Department said on X.

Officers with rifles could be seen positioned on ​buildings nearby with dozens of police vehicles in the area. A ⁠police spokesperson was unable to confirm the number of people wounded.

The incident ⁠took ​place in a neighborhood known as Logan Circle about a mile (1.6 km) northeast of the White House. DC ⁠Council member Brooke Pinto said in a post on X ⁠that ⁠the shooting took place at the VIDA fitness club and that multiple people had been shot.

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