Athletics-World half marathon champion Ngetich set for marathon debut in Valencia
World half marathon champion Agnes Ngetich is set to make her marathon debut in Valencia on December 6, race organisers announced on Thursday.
World half marathon champion Agnes Ngetich is set to make her marathon debut in Valencia on December 6, race organisers announced on Thursday.
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