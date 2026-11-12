Kremlin says Putin's talks with US envoys were useful, Ukraine peace talks to continue

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 22:15 IST
Kremlin says Putin's talks with US envoys were useful, Ukraine peace talks to continue

The ​Kremlin said ​on Thursday that talks ‌between Russian ​President Vladimir Putin and two US envoys had ‌been useful and that the American side had supported Putin's proposal for a joint ‌humanitarian mission to a city in eastern ‌Ukraine. Yuri Ushakov, the Kremlin aide, said Putin would continue discussions on Ukraine with US President ⁠Donald ​Trump ⁠at an APEC summit in China later this ⁠month and that direct peace talks with Ukraine, ​which resumed this week after a ⁠pause of 9 months, would continue.

Ushakov said that ⁠Russia ​had made clear to the US envoys that NATO could not expand ⁠further and expressed hope that Europe would support ⁠talks ⁠on a new European security architecture.

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