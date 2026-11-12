Kremlin says Putin's talks with US envoys were useful, Ukraine peace talks to continue
The Kremlin said on Thursday that talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and two US envoys had been useful and that the American side had supported Putin's proposal for a joint humanitarian mission to a city in eastern Ukraine. Yuri Ushakov, the Kremlin aide, said Putin would continue discussions on Ukraine with US President Donald Trump at an APEC summit in China later this month and that direct peace talks with Ukraine, which resumed this week after a pause of 9 months, would continue.
Ushakov said that Russia had made clear to the US envoys that NATO could not expand further and expressed hope that Europe would support talks on a new European security architecture.