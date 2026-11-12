US CDC confirms six measles-related deaths in 2026

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 23:25 IST
US CDC confirms six measles-related deaths in 2026

The Centers ​for Disease ‌Control and Prevention ​confirmed six measles-related deaths in the US this year, according ‌to the agency's website on Thursday, as the country grapples with its worst resurgence of the virus ‌in decades.

The updated figure doubles the total death ‌toll recorded in 2025 and underscores the continuing spread of the highly contagious disease, which was declared eliminated ⁠in ​the United States ⁠in 2000. The CDC did not disclose the specific states ⁠where the newly confirmed deaths occurred.

Under reporting procedures managed ​by the Department of Health and Human Services, ⁠the federal tally relies on verified mortality data from the ⁠National ​Center for Health Statistics. Measles is a highly contagious viral disease but can be prevented ⁠through the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, which is ⁠about ⁠97% effective after two doses.

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