US House Democratic Leader Jeffries wants 'dramatic change' in Middle East

US House of Representatives Democratic leader ​Hakeem Jeffries called on Thursday for "dramatic change" ​in the Middle East and reiterated his ‌support ​for a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians.

Democrats' sweeping victories in last week's midterm elections could lead to the curbing of US ‌support for its close ally Israel, putting the spotlight on party leaders' views as they prepare to take control of both houses of Congress on January 3. Jeffries, a New York Democrat, is expected to ‌be the next House speaker.

"The status quo is unacceptable, and we need dramatic change. And that ‌looks like, as far as I'm concerned, making sure you have a safe and secure Israel, living side by side as a Jewish and democratic state with an independent Palestinian state that provides dignity and self-determination for the Palestinians," he said ⁠at ​a weekly press conference. Next ⁠year, Democratic leaders will have the lead in writing bills and deciding what legislation comes up for a vote, although ⁠Republican President Donald Trump retains the power to veto measures passed by Congress. It takes two-thirds majorities in both ​the House and Senate to overcome a veto.

Many of the winning Democrats had campaigned ⁠against military aid to Israel and the US-Israeli war with Iran, issues expected to get greater scrutiny in Congress next year. Washington ⁠has ​historically supported a negotiated two-state solution, although the Trump administration has focused on its own plan for Gaza and a broader Middle East settlement.

The steep toll on civilians of Israel's ⁠campaign in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's embrace of Trump and other Republicans had already strained decades ⁠of bipartisan support for ⁠Israel. Jeffries called for "dramatic change" in the West Bank, Gaza and to the Memorandum of Understanding with Israel, which provides $3.8 billion in US military aid to ‌Israel each ‌year and expires in September 2028.