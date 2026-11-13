KC Current's attacking ‌force ​will collide with Gotham FC's iron-clad defence in a hotly-anticipated NWSL semi-final on Sunday, as Gotham chase a second straight title after navigating a home turf controversy.

Twice champions Gotham FC conceded the ‌fewest goals to finish atop the standings, with England veteran Jess Carter and defender of the year nominee Tierna Davidson forming a formidable central defence. They face a tough test from two of the league's most reliable goal scorers, twice MVP Temwa Chawinga and forward Haley Hopkins.

"Their ability ‌to transition with lightning speed is possibly their biggest threat and I think that poses, obviously, difficulties because you have to be ‌really switched on as a back line to be able to manage that," Carter told Reuters. "It's a lot about what we do on the ball really and it's just trying to not give up transitions in dangerous areas. That's been something that's been a bit of a weakness of ours throughout the season."

POOR PITCH Gotham have ⁠home field ​advantage but will not be on ⁠their usual turf, after poor pitch conditions in Sunday's quarter-final win over Seattle Reign at Sports Illustrated Stadium made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Reign coach Laura ⁠Harvey railed against the turf at the 25,000-capacity venue in New Jersey, which is shared with Major League Soccer's New York Red Bulls. Gotham said ​on Monday it would move the semi-final to the 5,000-seat Icahn Stadium. "It's been a tremendous lift for many different parties," said ⁠Gotham President Mark Zarthar. "We still have a positive working relationship with the Red Bulls. We'll collaborate on our conditions for next year."

Zarthar praised the pitch conditions offered by ⁠Icahn, ​located on Randall's Island in New York's East River, and the team plan to practise there on Saturday. "Their leadership team has been very supportive of us and really bending over backwards to make this game happen," Zarthar added.

The smaller venue, however, means 20,000 fewer ⁠fans will be able to attend, in the latest venue controversy across North American women's sports, after the Atlanta Dream were forced ⁠to play Game 6 of the ⁠WNBA Finals in mid-afternoon on a weekday last month. The NWSL's Washing Spirit, meanwhile, had to negotiate to hang on to their Audi Field home for their Saturday semi-final against the Utah Royals, after a ‌Division III collegiate football ‌game threatened to conflict, the Guardian reported.