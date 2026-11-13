Nubank improves 2026 efficiency ratio outlook as AI leads hiring slowdown
Brazilian digital lender Nubank on Thursday posted third-quarter profit in line with analysts' estimates, while improving its efficiency ratio projections for the year partly due to an artificial intelligence-led slowdown in hiring.
Nu Holdings, which has over 140 million clients and in September began expanding beyond Latin America, now expects its full-year efficiency ratio, which measures how much a bank has to spend to generate revenue, to land between 19% and 19.5%, below a previous expectation of around 20%. "The biggest thing is that our pace of hiring was a little bit slower than we expected," Chief Financial Officer Rob Livingston told Reuters. "We are seeing significant benefits from AI helping us with our capacity and productivity, and so we slowed down our hiring," he said.
Livingston said Nubank's back-to-office policy, announced last year, as also rolling out slower than initially planned as the company is opening new offices in several cities, while stronger-than-expected revenue also boosted efficiency prospects.