Nubank improves 2026 efficiency ratio outlook as AI leads hiring slowdown

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 02:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 02:46 IST
Nubank improves 2026 efficiency ratio outlook as AI leads hiring slowdown

Brazilian digital lender Nubank on ‌Thursday posted ​third-quarter profit in line with analysts' estimates, while improving its efficiency ratio projections for the year partly due to an ‌artificial intelligence-led slowdown in hiring. Nu Holdings, which has over 140 million clients and in September began expanding beyond Latin America, now expects its full-year efficiency ratio, which measures how much ‌a bank has to spend to generate revenue, to land between 19% and 19.5%, below ‌a previous expectation of around 20%.

"The biggest thing is that our pace of hiring was a little bit slower than we expected," Chief Financial Officer Rob Livingston told Reuters. "We are seeing significant benefits from AI ⁠helping ​us with our capacity ⁠and productivity, and so we slowed down our hiring," he said. Livingston said Nubank's back-to-office policy, announced last year, ⁠as also rolling out slower than initially planned as the company is opening new offices in ​several cities, while stronger-than-expected revenue also boosted efficiency prospects.

Nubank reported $1.09 billion in net income ⁠for the July-September quarter, up 31% from a year earlier on a currency-neutral basis and matching the Visible ⁠Alpha ​consensus. Revenue also came roughly in line with market expectations at $6.26 billion, a 37% boost. The 90-day delinquency ratio rose to 7.3% from 6.7%, a climb the CFO ⁠attributed mostly to seasonal effects and an increase in risk between late last year and ⁠early this year.

"We're not ⁠seeing any evidence of broad-based exogenous worsening in our portfolio," he said. "The increase is entirely due to management decisions and timing that we ‌were anticipating," he ‌noted.

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