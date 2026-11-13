Norway says Russian, Belarusian athletes barred from competitions it hosts

The Norwegian government said on Thursday it would expel Russian and Belarusian ‌professional athletes and their staff if they attempt to enter Norway to participate in sporting events, citing Russia's war in Ukraine.

Norway said it made the decision after the International Olympic Committee and some global federations moved in recent months to restore Russia's participation in international events, after ‌having earlier barred its athletes over Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The decision, which Oslo said would come into effect "shortly", could affect ‌Russian and Belarusian participation in several World Cup events this winter, including the ski jumping opener in Lillehammer, Norway from November 20 to 22.

"Russian elite sports have close ties to Russian authorities and state structures. The government therefore believes that Russian participation in international sports cannot be seen independently of Russia's continued war of ⁠aggression against ​Ukraine," the Norwegian government said. "Belarus ⁠has supported and facilitated Russia's warfare," it added in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that countries opposing rulings to allow Russia to take part ⁠in international sport, including ice hockey, are violating the rights of athletes and of democratic institutions. Belarus, a close Moscow ally, has condemned decisions by countries ​in recent years to bar it from competitions, saying sport is separate from international politics.

Several other countries, including Canada and ⁠Finland, have said in recent weeks that their national teams will not compete against Russia or that its athletes are barred from hosted events. Finland announced earlier on Thursday ⁠that ​it would ban Russian athletes, including those competing as neutrals, ahead of this month's cross-country skiing World Cup opener in Ruka.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) allows some Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals in individual events. "Notwithstanding eligibility, the host country ⁠visa and entry policies remain in place and are determined solely by the host country," FIS told Reuters, regarding Finland's decision.

Canada has ⁠said it would deny entry ⁠to Russian players and officials for hockey's World Junior Championship in Alberta next month, while Poland said it would refuse visas to Russian ski jumpers for World Cup events in Wisla in December ‌and Zakopane in January.