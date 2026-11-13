US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, Blanche says

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 05:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 05:50 IST
US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, Blanche says

US Attorney General Todd Blanche ‌said on ​Thursday that the Justice Department has not yet reached a conclusion on whether Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman who had an affair ‌with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, was a Chinese spy.

Blanche said at a press conference that "of course" the FBI was investigating reports that Alice Huang was working for the Chinese government. US President Donald Trump, ‌asked in an interview released later on Thursday whether Huang should have resigned, reiterated that it was ‌not yet determined whether Alice Huang was a spy.

"The big thing is, was the woman a spy? And I don't know if that's been determined yet. But if the woman was a spy, yes. If the woman ⁠was not ​a spy, perhaps it ⁠would be different," Trump told the "Straight Shooter" podcast, adding that he spoke to Jensen Huang on Wednesday. Jensen Huang stepped down ⁠on Thursday in a departure that unfolded over more than a year, beginning with an October 2025 New ​York Times report linking him to Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, an ⁠official Nvidia cloud partner, a coveted status that gave it priority access to Nvidia chips.

Subsequent reports said US intelligence officials ⁠believed Alice ​Huang was acting on behalf of Chinese intelligence. Beijing has denied Alice Huang is a spy. Alice Huang could not be reached for comment. Alice Huang left Singapore in February and was ⁠barred from re-entering after an investigation into possible offences, the country's Home Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. ⁠The ministry said the ⁠investigation did not concern espionage.

On November 8, Jensen Huang admitted he was unfaithful to his wife without providing details about the relationship.

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