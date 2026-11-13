(Adds no immediate comment from Lutnick, Huang, more details in paragraphs ​3-7) By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 - US Senate ​Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott sent ‌letters ​on Thursday to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Nvidia's former CEO Jensen Huang asking them to testify over recent developments at the company. Huang stepped ‌down from Nvidia, one of the major engines behind the AI boom, after reports of a romantic relationship with a businesswoman named Alice Huang whom US authorities suspect of spying for the Chinese government.

In addition, ‌a growing number of lawmakers have criticized Lutnick for the administration's refusal to add dozens ‌of Chinese companies to a key US trade blacklist, and over whether the government was properly overseeing Nvidia's exports to China. "Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive US technology," Scott wrote on X. "I am requesting ⁠that Nvidia ​CEO Jensen Huang ⁠and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testify before the Senate Banking Committee."

Spokespeople for Huang and Lutnick could not immediately be reached. Scott said he ⁠would consider subpoenaing Huang if he does not voluntarily appear. "The American people deserve answers," Scott said.

Senior White House officials ​were separately discussing whether Lutnick should be pushed out, two people familiar with the situation said, ⁠as the desire to take action rose across Washington. House Foreign Affairs Chairman Brian Mast, a Florida Republican, told reporters on Thursday ⁠that ​congressional staff spoke with Nvidia on Wednesday night about a date and location to appear for a closed-door briefing with lawmakers. Mast and two other leading House Republicans asked Huang last week ⁠to brief them about his relationship with Alice Huang.

China has denied Alice Huang is a spy ⁠and US Attorney General Todd ⁠Blanche said on Thursday that the Justice Department has not yet reached a conclusion on whether she is or not. Alice Huang could not be ‌reached for ‌comment.