Kushner says US working toward 'largest prisoner exchange' of Russia's war in Ukraine

​US ​President Donald Trump's ‌envoy and ​son-in-law Jared Kushner said ‌on Thursday Russia and Ukraine agreed to expand the next ‌round of talks to include ‌European nations and that Washington was working toward what Kushner ⁠called ​the ⁠war's "largest prisoner exchange."

"We are also ⁠working toward what would be ​the largest prisoner exchange of ⁠the war, potentially reuniting thousands ⁠of people ​with their families," Kushner said on social ⁠media platform X following talks aimed ⁠at ⁠ending the war.