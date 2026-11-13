Kushner says US working toward 'largest prisoner exchange' of Russia's war in Ukraine
US President Donald Trump's envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner said on Thursday Russia and Ukraine agreed to expand the next round of talks to include European nations and that Washington was working toward what Kushner called the war's "largest prisoner exchange."
"We are also working toward what would be the largest prisoner exchange of the war, potentially reuniting thousands of people with their families," Kushner said on social media platform X following talks aimed at ending the war.