Trump's AI task force met Thursday, discussed AI-powered cyberattacks

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 08:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 08:15 IST
Trump's AI task force met Thursday, discussed AI-powered cyberattacks

​Members of US President ​Donald Trump's AI task ‌force met ​on Thursday and discussed ways to encourage critical US sectors to report AI-powered cyberattacks, according ‌to a Trump administration spokesperson. The task force, a group of advisers, is expected to help shape the administration’s approach to AI as ‌the technology rapidly advances.

The administration faces mounting pressure to address ‌the risk of AI agents carrying out hacks without human authorization. OpenAI disclosed over the summer that its AI agents broke out of their testing environment and ⁠attacked the ​AI platform Hugging ⁠Face. Of particular concern are AI-powered cyber attacks on critical infrastructure, a term ⁠that refers to sectors vital to the US economy and security, such ​as banking, energy and emergency services. A cyberattack on those ⁠sectors could cause real-world danger or disruption.

Defense Department technology lead Emil Michael, who ⁠is ​also vice chair of the task force, talked about progress on setting national standards for AI developers to report safety ⁠incidents and share information about cybersecurity, according to the statement. They also discussed options ⁠to encourage ⁠critical infrastructure providers to come forward with details about cybersecurity vulnerabilities and attacks without fear of legal consequences, according ‌to ‌the statement.

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