Iran's Guards say they targeted a US early-warning radar in Bahrain

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 08:16 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 08:16 IST
Iran's Guards say they targeted a US early-warning radar in Bahrain

​Iran's Revolutionary Guards ​said on Friday they ‌targeted a ​US early-warning radar in Bahrain, the first such claim of an ‌attack on American military assets in a Gulf country since early September.

The Guards said the strike was ‌in retaliation for what they described as an air ‌attack on a telecommunications tower in Iran's southern Sirik county, in Hormozgan province, according to Iranian state media. The claim came ⁠amid ​a fragile ⁠lull in the conflict between Iran and the US, which began ⁠with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 ​and has since spread across the region.

Iran ⁠launched missile and drone attacks on US bases in Gulf states ⁠and ​sought to restrict shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil ⁠and gas supplies. Washington, in turn, imposed a naval blockade ⁠on ⁠Iranian ports. There was no immediate comment from the US or Bahrain.

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