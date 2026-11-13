Soccer-Australia's friendly against Jordan moved to Qatar over security concerns

Next week's international friendly between Australia and Jordan ​has been moved to Doha, Football ​Australia (FA) said on Friday, after ‌security ​concerns were raised over playing the fixture in Amman. Australia, who face Qatar in Doha later on Friday, had been set ‌to travel to Jordan for Tuesday's game.

However, it was relocated after Professional Footballers Australia last week said Australia's players had "overwhelmingly" expressed their view that the match should be moved. "We are ‌very grateful to the Jordan Football Association for accepting to relocate the match," ‌FA CEO Martin Kugeler said in a statement.

"We know how much the Jordan team and fans were looking forward to welcoming the Socceroos to Amman. "The dialogue with the JFA has been nothing but open, respectful ⁠and ​collaborative. They were wonderful ⁠hosts in Amman this week, and I thank them for their professionalism and flexibility. We look forward ⁠to welcoming Jordan to Australia in the future."

Last week, Jordan also cancelled their international friendly against ​Indonesia at the request of the Indonesian FA. Jordan launched airstrikes on what it said ⁠were Islamic State militants in neighbouring Syria late last month in response to an attack on a ⁠church ​that killed 9 people and injured 40.

Attacks like this are rare in the country, a relatively stable US ally, but a security officer was killed and another wounded ⁠in a stabbing attack in Amman this month. Australia's friendlies against Qatar and Jordan were ⁠intended to be part ⁠of their preparations for the Asian Cup, which was postponed until December next year following attacks on host nation Saudi Arabia by ‌Yemen's Iran-aligned ‌Houthi movement.