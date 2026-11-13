China's defence ministry says it maintains dialogue with the US

China ​values ‌strategic communication with ​the US military ‌and maintains dialogue with its defence establishment at different ‌levels, China's defence ministry ‌said Friday, following a working group meeting early November ⁠in ​the ⁠US.

"We hope the US ⁠side will work with ​us to follow through ⁠on the important consensus reached ⁠by ​the two presidents, enhance communication, and ⁠properly manage differences," Defence Ministry ⁠spokesperson ⁠Chen Xi said.