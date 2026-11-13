Richemont stresses importance of natural gem stones, doesn't comment on De Beers links

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 13:34 IST
Richemont stresses importance of natural gem stones, doesn't comment on De Beers links

Richemont ​sees the importance ​of natural ‌precious stones ​for its collections, CEO Nicolas Bos said ‌on Friday, but declined to comment on the Cartier jewellery owner potentially ‌joining a group to buy diamond ‌miner De Beers. "We have absolutely no comment on the various current or future management," ⁠Bos ​told ⁠reporters when asked if Richemont had joined a ⁠consortium to buy De Beers ​from controlling shareholder Anglo American

Still, natural precious ⁠stones remained very important for historic jewelers, ⁠like ​Richemont's Van Cleef & Arpels, Buccellati, and Cartier, Bos said. "They are ⁠very, very important components of our jewelry collections ⁠and ⁠will remain so in the future," Bos said.

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