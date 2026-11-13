Richemont stresses importance of natural gem stones, doesn't comment on De Beers links
Richemont sees the importance of natural precious stones for its collections, CEO Nicolas Bos said on Friday, but declined to comment on the Cartier jewellery owner potentially joining a group to buy diamond miner De Beers. "We have absolutely no comment on the various current or future management," Bos told reporters when asked if Richemont had joined a consortium to buy De Beers from controlling shareholder Anglo American
Still, natural precious stones remained very important for historic jewelers, like Richemont's Van Cleef & Arpels, Buccellati, and Cartier, Bos said. "They are very, very important components of our jewelry collections and will remain so in the future," Bos said.