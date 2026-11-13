IAEA increasingly concerned about Iranian enrichment plant, reports says

​The ​UN nuclear ‌watchdog is "increasingly ​concerned" about an underground ‌uranium-enrichment plant at Isfahan that Iran declared last year but ‌has not let the watchdog ‌inspect, it said in a confidential report on ⁠Iran on ​Friday ⁠seen by Reuters.

"The Agency does ⁠not know IFEP's exact location, ​status for safeguards purposes or ⁠whether it contains nuclear material," the ⁠International ​Atomic Energy Agency said in the ⁠quarterly report to member states, referring ⁠to ⁠the Isfahan Fuel Enrichment Plant (IFEP).