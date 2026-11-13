IAEA increasingly concerned about Iranian enrichment plant, reports says
The UN nuclear watchdog is "increasingly concerned" about an underground uranium-enrichment plant at Isfahan that Iran declared last year but has not let the watchdog inspect, it said in a confidential report on Iran on Friday seen by Reuters.
"The Agency does not know IFEP's exact location, status for safeguards purposes or whether it contains nuclear material," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in the quarterly report to member states, referring to the Isfahan Fuel Enrichment Plant (IFEP).