BSAC condemns alleged examination bias at Makran Medical College, calls for immediate resolution of students’ demands

The Balochistan Students Action Committee (BSAC) has condemned alleged examination bias, threatening behaviour and administrative misconduct at Makran Medical College, expressing concern that such practices are jeopardising students’ academic careers. In a post on X, BSAC alleged that the college administration has repeatedly failed students in viva examinations due to examiner bias, creating uncertainty among students and putting their academic futures at risk.

According to the student organisation, the administration does not ensure that teachers conduct regular classes, while students are repeatedly subjected to failures in viva examinations. BSAC further alleged that students’ annual results are being withheld through viva examinations conducted during supplementary assessments. The organisation stated that students of Makran Medical College had previously raised their concerns and staged protests against these practices, but no satisfactory resolution had been reached so far. It accused the college administration of failing to take the grievances seriously.

Describing the alleged practices as anti-education, BSAC said that educational institutions in Balochistan were operating in an environment that was detrimental to students' academic development. It also highlighted that educational institutions across the province had long faced similar problems, which, according to the organisation, were inconsistent with the responsibilities of academic institutions. BSAC emphasised that educational institutions should focus on providing students with opportunities, modern facilities and a supportive academic environment rather than putting their academic careers at risk.

The organisation further said that, as a responsible student body, it condemned the alleged mistreatment of students, threatening behaviour and examination bias in educational institutions across Balochistan. Calling for immediate intervention, BSAC appealed to educational institutions across the province, particularly the Makran Medical College administration, to address the concerns raised by students and ensure that their academic years and careers were not jeopardised.

It also urged the authorities to listen to the demands of Makran Medical College students, who, according to the post, have been staging a sit-in protest for the past six days, and resolve their grievances without further delay. The organisation called for improved academic facilities and a student-friendly environment to ensure that students can continue their education without unnecessary obstacles. (ANI)