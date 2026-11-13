Asia-Pacific Forum Reviews ILO-Korea Cooperation on Green Skills and AI Readiness

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Republic of Korea are helping workers and enterprises across Asia-Pacific prepare for changes in employment, technology and workplace needs. Results from five projects were reviewed at the 2024–26 ILO/Korea Partnership Programme Asia-Pacific Forum, held in Bangkok from 11 to 13 November 2026. The gathering brought together Korean representatives and partner institutions, participating governments, employers' and workers' organizations, and the ILO to assess progress and discuss future priorities.

Implemented since July 2024, the projects have supported skills development, employment opportunities, improved working conditions and more resilient labour markets in Cambodia, Mongolia, the Philippines, Thailand and Viet Nam. Activities have ranged from construction training and workplace safety to youth career support and stronger labour dispute mechanisms. The results and lessons provide a foundation for future cooperation shaped by each country's needs.

Jang Hyun-suk, Director-General of the International Cooperation Bureau at Korea's Ministry of Employment and Labor, reaffirmed support for cooperation that delivers practical benefits to workers and young people. ILO Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Kaori Nakamura-Osaka said Korea's commitment and technical expertise had supported workers and enterprises and strengthened national institutions. She expressed support for building on these achievements in the next phase of the partnership.

New skills standards support digital and greener industries

In the Philippines, three competency standards covering Building Information Modelling (BIM) and green construction skills were aligned with national standards. Support from Korea Polytechnics (KOPO) helped certify 22 master trainers in these fields, with more than 110 trainees expected to complete the initial BIM cohorts. Thailand endorsed digital and green skills standards and training programmes and handed them over to government, employers' and workers' organizations for integration into national skills development, with trainer preparation planned next.

Mongolia expanded the ILO's Sustaining Competitive and Responsible Enterprises (SCORE) approach, benefiting more than 1,500 workers and managers across 17 wool, cashmere and hospitality enterprises. Employment initiatives in Viet Nam reached more than 1,300 young people and stakeholders through activities that included wider awareness-raising and career guidance resources. Nearly 200 young people received training covering green jobs, decent work, communication and AI-assisted job searches.

Construction safety and workplace dialogue receive practical support

Cambodia strengthened occupational safety and health in construction through training for safety inspectors, ministry officials and vocational teachers. A campaign at construction sites in Preah Sihanouk provided helmets and safety vests to 500 workers and promoted safer working practices. Training on grievance mechanisms and collective bargaining reached ministry and provincial conciliation officers, workplace managers and trade union representatives to strengthen labour dispute prevention and resolution.

Lessons from current projects will shape the next cooperation cycle

In Viet Nam, a just transition assessment for the pulp and paper industry was validated, and enterprises began receiving training in environmental, social and governance practices. Under the theme "From Results to the Next Cycle: Just Transition and Human Capacity in the AI Era," forum participants shared lessons and explored responses to changing national priorities. Discussions considered the needs emerging from digital transformation, artificial intelligence and the shift towards greener economies.

Korean expertise came from the Korea University of Technology and Education (KOREATECH), Korea Polytechnics (KOPO), Korea Labour and Employment Service (KLES), and Korea Research Institute for Vocational Education and Training (KRIVET). Contributors included the Korea Labor Institute (KLI), Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency (KOSHA), and Korea Workers' Compensation and Welfare Service (COMWEL). The discussions are expected to inform the 2027–2030 ILO/Korea Partnership Programme cycle, drawing on project results and participating countries' priorities.