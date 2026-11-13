Second car bomb to hit Russia in two days targets exiled Ukrainian political aide, media report

Russia's ​Investigative Committee, which ​handles serious ‌crimes, said ​on Friday that it had opened an investigation ‌into the explosion of a car in Moscow that Russian media reported belonged ‌to an exiled Ukrainian political aide. Russian media ‌reported the car belonged to Sergei Zavorotniy, a onetime spokesman for former Ukrainian Prime Minister ⁠Mykola ​Azarov, who ⁠has been living in Russia since fleeing Ukraine ⁠amid anti-government protests in 2014.

Russian newspaper ​Kommersant reported that Zavorotniy was hospitalised. It is ⁠the latest in a series of apparent ⁠assassination attempts ​inside Russia. On Thursday, a member of the Russian military was ⁠killed after the car he was driving ⁠was ⁠blown up in St Petersburg, investigators said.