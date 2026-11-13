Second car bomb to hit Russia in two days targets exiled Ukrainian political aide, media report
Russia's Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, said on Friday that it had opened an investigation into the explosion of a car in Moscow that Russian media reported belonged to an exiled Ukrainian political aide. Russian media reported the car belonged to Sergei Zavorotniy, a onetime spokesman for former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, who has been living in Russia since fleeing Ukraine amid anti-government protests in 2014.
Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that Zavorotniy was hospitalised. It is the latest in a series of apparent assassination attempts inside Russia. On Thursday, a member of the Russian military was killed after the car he was driving was blown up in St Petersburg, investigators said.