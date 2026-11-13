EU foreign chief says Russia 'does not want anyone strong' at peace talks
The EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Friday Russia had no say over who represented the bloc in the Ukraine-Russia peace talks, adding she knew Moscow ded not want her there but that she spoke on behalf of all 27 member states rather than in a personal capacity.
"They don't want anybody strong on the other side because they want to push through their maximum demands", she said, adding that a ceasefire must come first as broader discussions about Europe's security architecture risked diverting attention.