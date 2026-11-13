EU foreign chief says Russia 'does not want anyone strong' at peace talks

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 15:34 IST
EU foreign chief says Russia 'does not want anyone strong' at peace talks

​The EU's ​foreign policy ‌chief Kaja Kallas ​said on Friday Russia had ‌no say over who represented the bloc in the Ukraine-Russia peace ‌talks, adding she knew Moscow ‌ded not want her there but that she spoke on behalf of ⁠all ​27 ⁠member states rather than in a ⁠personal capacity.

"They don't want anybody strong ​on the other side because they ⁠want to push through their ⁠maximum ​demands", she said, adding that a ceasefire must come ⁠first as broader discussions about Europe's ⁠security ⁠architecture risked diverting attention.

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