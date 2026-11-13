Kremlin says Europeans can join Ukraine talks if Russia sees they are ready to contribute to peace process

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 16:09 IST
Kremlin says Europeans can join Ukraine talks if Russia sees they are ready to contribute to peace process

The ​Kremlin said on ​Friday that Russia ‌would be ​open to European countries taking part in Ukraine peace ‌talks if it saw that they were ready to contribute to the peace process. The ‌comment suggests that Russia has not ‌yet committed to including Europeans in the next round of talks, despite US negotiators saying on Thursday ⁠that ​President Vladimir ⁠Putin had agreed to their participation.

Asked if negotiations would ⁠resume in the near future with European representatives ​joining those from Ukraine, Russia and the ⁠US, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "Once we understand ⁠their ​genuine intention and readiness to contribute to the peace process, then it ⁠will be possible to make a decision on ⁠holding ⁠dialogue on a Ukrainian settlement in an expanded format."

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