Kremlin says it is ready for evacuation of civilians from Ukraine's Kostiantynivka
The Kremlin said on Friday that it is ready to carry out a humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka, following a similar model to that used last month in the town of Oleshky, if it receives appropriate security guarantees.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on the United States to use its influence with the Ukrainians to secure Kyiv's agreement to such an operation.