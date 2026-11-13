​The ​Kremlin said ‌on Friday that ​it is ready to ‌carry out a humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from the ‌eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka, ‌following a similar model to that used last month in ⁠the ​town ⁠of Oleshky, if it receives ⁠appropriate security guarantees.

In a call ​with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry ⁠Peskov called on the United ⁠States ​to use its influence with the Ukrainians to ⁠secure Kyiv's agreement to such ⁠an ⁠operation.