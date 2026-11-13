Congress leadership discusses future strategy in virtual meeting chaired by Kharge and Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday chaired a virtual meeting with the party's General Secretaries, State Presidents and Observers to discuss the party's future strategy, grassroots movements and upcoming protests. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal informed the media that the meeting focused on strengthening the party's organisational activities and chalking out future strategies.

When asked by ANI about the Congress's preparations for November 26, which is observed as Constitution Day, Venugopal said that the Congress and the INDIA bloc were working on a strategy and would inform the media about it in due course. On speculation about a possible special session of Parliament to discuss the Delimitation and Women's Reservation Amendment Bills, Venugopal said, "We have heard such things many times, but the government's agenda is unclear. The government is unable to convey its intentions. The people of the country want the government to come forward with complete transparency first."

Venugopal further said that Rahul Gandhi had challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate for the fourth time and questioned why the Prime Minister was not coming forward to accept the challenge. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had repeatedly made baseless allegations against Rahul Gandhi but were unwilling to engage in an open debate.

On Sonia Gandhi's book, Venugopal said it posed a challenge to the BJP, claiming that the truth was now before the country. He added that the BJP had made several allegations against Sonia Gandhi in the past, but the book had brought the facts into the public domain.

Venugopal was speaking to the media after the virtual meeting. (ANI)