Soccer-Pochettino to leave US team and take over as Man United head coach

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 17:38 IST
Soccer-Pochettino to leave US team and take over as Man United head coach

Manchester ​United appointed ​Argentine Mauricio Pochettino ‌as head ​coach on Friday after sacking ‌Michael Carrick, with the Premier League giants in the relegation zone after ‌their worst start to a ‌league campaign in four decades. Pochettino will lead the United States soccer team ⁠in ​their ⁠upcoming matches against Haiti before joining Manchester ⁠United, US Soccer said.

"The club ​has reached an agreement with the ⁠US Soccer Federation for Mauricio and ⁠his ​staff to be released after the conclusion of their ⁠responsibilities with the US Men’s National ⁠Team," ⁠United said in a statement.

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