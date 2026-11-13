Soccer-Pochettino to leave US team and take over as Man United head coach

Manchester ​United appointed ​Argentine Mauricio Pochettino ‌as head ​coach on Friday after sacking ‌Michael Carrick, with the Premier League giants in the relegation zone after ‌their worst start to a ‌league campaign in four decades. Pochettino will lead the United States soccer team ⁠in ​their ⁠upcoming matches against Haiti before joining Manchester ⁠United, US Soccer said.

"The club ​has reached an agreement with the ⁠US Soccer Federation for Mauricio and ⁠his ​staff to be released after the conclusion of their ⁠responsibilities with the US Men’s National ⁠Team," ⁠United said in a statement.