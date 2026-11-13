"Completely fabricated": Congress MLA Bhushan Bara denies rape allegation, alleges conspiracy

Congress MLA Bhushan Bara on Friday denied the rape allegation levelled against him, calling it a "completely fabricated" conspiracy by his political opponents to tarnish his reputation. Bara said that he and his wife treated the young people associated with them like their own children and alleged that the complainant was being misled into making accusations against him.

He said that several young people associated with them were being supported in their education and professional training. Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "This allegation is false; it is completely fabricated. Certain opponents are orchestrating this conspiracy to tarnish our reputation—specifically, to undermine the image we have built, the momentum of our work, and the way we consistently stand by the people. They are doing this solely to defame us...It involves some individuals who were expelled from our organisation, along with other anti-social elements—they are the ones driving this...No, she (the complainant) was not an employee. We have many young people with us—some are in middle school, some in high school, and others in college. Furthermore, I am providing training to some who have completed their education here; for instance, two are currently undergoing GNM (nursing) training. We cover the expenses for them.”

“All the young people here—my wife and I are addressed by them as 'Bada Papa' (father figure) and 'Badi Mummy' (mother figure). We treat them with the same love and care as our own children. Nothing wrong has ever happened to any of them. Besides, I am serving my second term as an MLA, and no such incident has ever occurred before...She (the complainant) isn’t making these accusations on her own; she is being misled. They took her away from her home—practically abducted her—without informing anyone in her family. They even wore masks so they wouldn't be recognised. They brought her here, coached her, and are now making her say all sorts of false things against me,” he further said. His wife, Joshima Khakha, also alleged that the rape case against her husband was orchestrated to tarnish his reputation, claiming that the minor complainant had been brought to their residence to pursue her education.

"This has been orchestrated involving that girl—just as you are seeing in the media and as is currently being reported. Look, she was taken away from here, and her own grandparents—her grandmother and grandfather—weren't even informed! When they realised she was gone that night, they were left wondering what kind of situation this was...They are trying to tarnish my husband’s reputation," she said. "The whole of Jharkhand—and especially Shivdega—knows his style of working and how his popularity has been growing. He has always lived for others, dedicated to helping people—he is especially fond of young girls. We have two sons of our own, so we treat all these girls as our own daughters. We had brought her here so she could get an education, and she was indeed studying," Khakha told ANI.

An FIR was registered following a rape allegation against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara, who represents the 70-Simdega Assembly constituency, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Niraj Kumar said on Friday. The complainant alleged that on the afternoon of August 5, when she went upstairs at the Ranchi residence to serve water to Bhushan Bara, the legislator forcibly assaulted and raped her. (ANI)