Truck and bus collision in India's Assam kills at least 23 people
At least 23 people were killed, and several others injured after a container truck collided with a bus in India's northeastern state of Assam on Friday, police said.
At least 23 people were killed, and several others injured after a container truck collided with a bus in India's northeastern state of Assam on Friday, police said.
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