Following is a summary of ​current entertainment news ​briefs.

K-pop's Stray ‌Kids to ​take 'RUN IT' tour to North America and Europe in 2027

Members ‌of the K-pop group Stray Kids are set to perform in some of the biggest venues of ‌their careers, as their extended "RUN IT" world ‌tour moves into more stadiums across North America and Europe in 2027. The North American leg opens in Seattle ⁠on ​May 16, ⁠2027, with the tour also set to include shows in ⁠Vancouver, Los Angeles, Paris, London and Barcelona among others, ​culminating in a summer performance at the ⁠San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Stock tips with a beat: Samsung ⁠Securities' ​AI K-pop group racks up views

Stock brokerage Samsung Securities has found brand ambassadors who never ⁠skip rehearsal and are unlikely to make tabloid headlines: ⁠a ⁠four-member, AI-generated K-pop girl group called LUMINA. The band's debut music video, "Override", passed 3 million ‌YouTube ‌views about five weeks ​after release.