UK, Norway and Canada launch $10 billion climate finance initiative
Development finance institutions for Britain, Norway and Canada on Friday launched a joint initiative to channel $10 billion into climate projects in emerging markets by 2030.
Development finance institutions for Britain, Norway and Canada on Friday launched a joint initiative to channel $10 billion into climate projects in emerging markets by 2030.
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