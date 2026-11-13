CBDT actively implements Special Campaign 6 for swachhata and administrative efficiency

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) achieved significant results under the Special Campaign 6. As per the release, conducted across all field formations of the Income Tax Department, the campaign focused on institutionalising Swachhata, streamlining record management and ensuring disposal of pending matters, in accordance with the guidelines of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and as a continuation of the successful campaigns undertaken since 2021.

During Special Campaign 6, the Income Tax Department achieved remarkable progress across all key parameters. Through systematic weeding out and space optimisation initiatives, the CBDT freed up 1.54 lakh sq ft of office space and earned revenue of Rs 36.9 lakh from the sale of scrap and obsolete materials. In the area of records management, more than 90,000 physical files were weeded out, while more than 24,000 e-files were closed. Cleanliness campaigns were conducted across all Income Tax offices in India and also in various public places, reinforcing the Department’s commitment to cleanliness and sustainability.

On the citizen-centric front, the CBDT disposed of 29,153 public grievances, surpassing the initial target of 15,081 cases. To promote wider public awareness of the Special Campaign, extensive outreach was carried out through social media. More than 200 tweets and posts were shared by the field formations of the Income Tax Department on their official handles, highlighting campaign milestones and local initiatives.

In addition to meeting the operational targets, different regions undertook a series of unique and innovative initiatives under Special Campaign 6. Some of the noteworthy best practices implemented during the campaign are as follows: Various Income Tax Offices across India - at Bengaluru, Chennai, Gujarat, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Odisha and Delhi undertook initiatives for the proper disposal of e-waste generated in office premises, promoting environmentally responsible waste management and ensuring the systematic handling of discarded electronic items, in addition to generating revenue to the tune of Rs 17,66,225.

The freed-up area is now available for multipurpose official use, including better space allocation and storage arrangements. This initiative has reduced clutter, improved cleanliness and hygiene, enhanced workplace organisation and enabled more efficient utilisation of departmental infrastructure. The exercise also promotes environmentally responsible e-waste management and contributes to a cleaner, safer and more functional working environment. Gaj-Garuda Symbolic Structure: The office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Bhubaneswar, Odisha organised a ‘Waste to Art’ exhibition. A symbolic structure titled Gaj-Garuda, depicting the mythical Garuda holding an elephant by its trunk, was installed by the Pr. CCIT, Odisha region. The structure was built at zero cost, using office scrap like broken steel grills, discarded plastic paint containers, single-use plastic water bottles, and broken pieces of plastic water coolers. The initiative beautifully aligns with the "Waste to Art" mission under the Special Campaign-6, while visually projecting the institutional values of strength, vigilance, and environmental stewardship.

The office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, West Bengal & Sikkim organised a ‘Waste to Art’ exhibition from 01.10.2026 to 06.10.2026 at the Rooftop, Aayakar Bhawan Annexe, Kolkata, featuring innovative artworks made from discarded household/office materials. Used plastic bottles, cans, containers and other scrap materials were transformed into striking depictions of human figures, animal replicas, planters and decorative artefacts alongside a photograph gallery, the release said. An exhibition on the theme “Waste to Wealth” was organised by Aaykar Bhavan, Vejalpur, Ahmedabad, to promote awareness regarding the productive utilisation and recycling of waste materials for making reusable articles of value.

The Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Delhi, has developed an online recruitment portal for Sports Quota Recruitment - 2026 to facilitate candidates in submitting their applications online as part of the digitisation initiative under Special Campaign 6. The portal is an innovative practice and aims to ensure a transparent, efficient and streamlined recruitment process while reducing paperwork, physical documentation and storage requirements. It also enables easier access to application records, faster verification and improved monitoring of the recruitment process, in line with the vision of Digital India and e-Governance. Under the campaign, the Income Tax Offices at West Bengal & Sikkim, Mumbai, UP (East) and Gujarat carried out a cleanliness drive at various public places such as St. John’s Church, a renowned tourist spot in Kolkata; Kamudini Homes Higher Secondary School, Kalimpong; Municipal Girls High School, Darjeeling; pilgrim place, Mehsana; Vastrapur Railway Station, Ahmedabad, etc., in addition to the respective Income Tax Offices. These initiatives reinforced the Department's commitment to cleanliness and sustainability, the release said.

The Office of the Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Delhi converted an under-utilised floor area into a ‘Laghu Pustakalaya’, a mini library with a reading lounge, book cabinets, suitable lighting, seating and indoor plants. The initiative promotes optimal space utilisation and provides a conducive environment for reading and staff well-being. The CBDT reaffirms its commitment to institutionalising Swachhata through regular review and disposal of old records, digital record management and scientific office waste management. It also remains dedicated to sustainability and ease of living initiatives, the release said. (ANI)