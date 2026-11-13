US Treasury Secretary Bessent: optimistic on trade deals with Canada, Mexico

​Treasury ​Secretary Scott Bessent ‌told CNBC ​on Friday he believed ‌the US would secure trade deals with Mexico and ‌Canada. Bessent did not mention ‌President Donald Trump's warning to Mexico on Thursday that he ⁠would ​double ⁠tariffs on the country if it ⁠did not stop more ​than 1,000 migrants walking ⁠north toward the United States.

"I am ⁠optimistic ​that we can get trade deals ⁠with Canada and Mexico," Bessent said ⁠in ⁠an interview with CNBC.