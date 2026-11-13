US Treasury Secretary Bessent: optimistic on trade deals with Canada, Mexico
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC on Friday he believed the US would secure trade deals with Mexico and Canada. Bessent did not mention President Donald Trump's warning to Mexico on Thursday that he would double tariffs on the country if it did not stop more than 1,000 migrants walking north toward the United States.
"I am optimistic that we can get trade deals with Canada and Mexico," Bessent said in an interview with CNBC.