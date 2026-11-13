The ​major ​US stock ‌indexes opened higher ​on Friday after data ‌showed October producer prices were slightly softer than expected, ‌potentially relieving some pressure on ‌the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates aggressively.

The Dow Jones ⁠Industrial ​Average ⁠rose 193.6 points, or 0.37%, at ⁠the open to 52,490.68. ​The S&P 500 rose ⁠24.5 points, or 0.32%, at the ⁠open ​to 7,616.85, while the Nasdaq Composite rose ⁠41.9 points, or 0.17%, to ⁠25,408.001.