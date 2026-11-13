Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Ravens quarterback Jackson out 6-10 weeks ​with thumb injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss between 6 ​to 10 weeks as he recovers from a ‌broken ​and dislocated thumb, head coach Jesse Minter said on Friday. Jackson, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, suffered the injury on the Ravens' first offensive play in a November 1 game against the Buffalo Bills. ‌He could still return this season if the struggling Ravens can get back into the postseason picture.

Braves, reliever Evan Phillips agree to three-year, $35M deal

Free-agent reliever Evan Phillips agreed to a three-year, $35 million deal with the Braves. The right-hander returns to Atlanta where he broke into MLB in ‌2018 after appearing in 31 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

Basketball-Euroleague to vote on six new franchise licences before end ‌of 2026

Euroleague basketball is moving toward a new era with a vote on approving six new permanent franchise licences due before the end of 2026, several people familiar with the matter said. A transition to a franchise model and expansion from 20 to 24 teams are scheduled for next year, with the NBA set to launch a competing ⁠NBA ​Europe venture in 2027, as a ⁠battle for the future of European basketball looms.

Tennis-Pegula wins thriller at WTA Finals, Gauff eliminated

Jessica Pegula saved a match point en route to a gritty 7-6(2) 4-6 7-5 ⁠win over Linda Noskova on Thursday to advance out of her round-robin group at the WTA Finals and send fellow American Coco Gauff packing from ​the season-ending championships. Pegula had a career-high 16 aces while Wimbledon champion Noskova had a career-high 15 double faults in a see-saw battle that ⁠spanned 2 hours and 45 minutes at the tournament, which was moved from Riyadh to Indian Wells due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Mixed Martial Arts-'Lioness' Nunes returns ⁠for ​epic Harrison showdown at UFC 334

Former UFC two-weight champion Amanda Nunes will step into the octagon for the first time in more than three years on Saturday as she takes on American Kayla Harrison in a bid to win back the bantamweight crown she made ⁠her own during one of the most dominant runs in the sport. Now 38 years old, the Brazilian submitted Miesha Tate to win the ⁠belt in July 2016 and destroyed former ⁠UFC golden girl Ronda Rousey with a 48-second knockout in her first title defence before following up with an equally violent 51-second win over Cris Cyborg in December 2018 to claim the featherweight belt.

Soccer-New ‌Manchester United manager Mauricio ‌Pochettino

Factbox on Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, who was announced as the new manager ​of Manchester United on Friday. PLAYING CAREER