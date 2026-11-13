Reuters Sports News Summary
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
NFL-Ravens quarterback Jackson out 6-10 weeks with thumb injury
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss between 6 to 10 weeks as he recovers from a broken and dislocated thumb, head coach Jesse Minter said on Friday. Jackson, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, suffered the injury on the Ravens' first offensive play in a November 1 game against the Buffalo Bills. He could still return this season if the struggling Ravens can get back into the postseason picture.
Braves, reliever Evan Phillips agree to three-year, $35M deal
Free-agent reliever Evan Phillips agreed to a three-year, $35 million deal with the Braves. The right-hander returns to Atlanta where he broke into MLB in 2018 after appearing in 31 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.
Basketball-Euroleague to vote on six new franchise licences before end of 2026
Euroleague basketball is moving toward a new era with a vote on approving six new permanent franchise licences due before the end of 2026, several people familiar with the matter said. A transition to a franchise model and expansion from 20 to 24 teams are scheduled for next year, with the NBA set to launch a competing NBA Europe venture in 2027, as a battle for the future of European basketball looms.
Tennis-Pegula wins thriller at WTA Finals, Gauff eliminated
Jessica Pegula saved a match point en route to a gritty 7-6(2) 4-6 7-5 win over Linda Noskova on Thursday to advance out of her round-robin group at the WTA Finals and send fellow American Coco Gauff packing from the season-ending championships. Pegula had a career-high 16 aces while Wimbledon champion Noskova had a career-high 15 double faults in a see-saw battle that spanned 2 hours and 45 minutes at the tournament, which was moved from Riyadh to Indian Wells due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.
Mixed Martial Arts-'Lioness' Nunes returns for epic Harrison showdown at UFC 334
Former UFC two-weight champion Amanda Nunes will step into the octagon for the first time in more than three years on Saturday as she takes on American Kayla Harrison in a bid to win back the bantamweight crown she made her own during one of the most dominant runs in the sport. Now 38 years old, the Brazilian submitted Miesha Tate to win the belt in July 2016 and destroyed former UFC golden girl Ronda Rousey with a 48-second knockout in her first title defence before following up with an equally violent 51-second win over Cris Cyborg in December 2018 to claim the featherweight belt.
Soccer-New Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino
Factbox on Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, who was announced as the new manager of Manchester United on Friday. PLAYING CAREER