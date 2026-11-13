Himachal Cabinet approves Rs 1500 monthly aid for 3.5 lakh women; 300 units of free power for eligible families

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Friday approved a series of significant decisions, including the launch of the Mukhyamantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana, under which eligible women aged between 18 and 59 years will receive financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month. Around 3.5 lakh women are expected to benefit from the scheme. The Cabinet also decided to provide 300 units of free electricity to eligible beneficiary families.

Among other major decisions, the Cabinet approved the recruitment of 1,000 Rogi Mitras in the Health Department, filling 561 Junior Office Assistant (IT) posts in medical colleges and increasing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of naturally grown ginger from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg. Briefing the media about the Cabinet decisions, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the state government had already increased the monthly financial assistance for women above 59 years of age from Rs 1,050 to Rs 1,500.

The Cabinet also approved a uniform policy for determining rates for surplus raw water sold to neighbouring states, government agencies and industries. The initial rate has been fixed at Rs 100 per 1,000 cubic feet of water, with periodic revisions based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). To engage young people in sports and keep them away from drug abuse, the Cabinet decided to launch the Khelo Himachal Chitta Mukt Abhiyan-2026 across all 12 districts of the state.

In the energy sector, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy-2021. Under the revised provisions, projects operated by Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) that have completed 40 years of operation will be required to provide 50 per cent free power royalty to the state for the next 10 years. Upon completion of 50 years, these projects will be transferred to the state government free of cost. The Cabinet also decided to cancel the allotment of 222 solar power projects that had remained pending for a long time. In addition, the allotment of 13 hydropower projects with a capacity exceeding 25 MW will be cancelled for non-compliance with policy conditions, while fresh tenders will be invited for 20 projects.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-up Yojana-2023, the subsidy on the purchase of diesel buses has been increased from 30 per cent to 40 per cent. The government will also provide a 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of electric buses and a 40 per cent subsidy on diesel buses with more than 10 seats for operating services between Hamirpur Bus Stand and Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College at Jolsappar, as well as between the new OPD complex of IGMC Shimla and Atal Super Speciality Medical Institute at Chamiyana.

The Cabinet approved an increase in the MSP of naturally grown ginger from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg. It also raised the procurement price of C-grade apples under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) from Rs 12 to Rs 13 per kg. In the health sector, 1,000 Rogi Mitras will be recruited to facilitate affordable and quality healthcare services for patients.

The Cabinet approved the creation and filling of 561 Junior Office Assistant (IT) posts to ensure effective implementation of the Hospital Management Information System in government medical and dental colleges and the Directorate of Medical Education. Data Entry Operators will also be deployed in the Health Department. The monthly honorarium of outsourced Perfusionists working in government medical colleges has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 45,000.

Geriatric Medicine Departments will be established at IGMC Shimla, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk. Various categories of posts, including Senior Residents, will be created for these departments. The Cabinet also approved the creation and filling of essential posts for the smooth functioning of the Mother and Child Hospital Wing at Nurpur Civil Hospital in Kangra district.

At Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, eight Assistant Professor posts and one Associate Professor post will be filled. Necessary posts will also be filled at the newly upgraded Civil Hospital at Haripurdhar in Sirmaur district. Regarding police recruitment, the Cabinet approved a one-time relaxation in recruitment rules to enable the written examination for police constable recruitment to be conducted offline instead of online. The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has been directed to put adequate arrangements in place to conduct online examinations within the next six months.

The Cabinet further approved filling 20 Junior Office Assistant (IT) posts in the Rural Development Department and creating and filling 15 Stenographer Grade-III posts in various courts across the state. Baroh Police Post in Kangra district will be upgraded to a police station, while a new police post will be established for Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur.

In the Treasury, Accounts and Lotteries Department, four Junior Office Assistant (IT) posts and one Multi-Task Worker post will be created. Three posts will also be filled in the Youth Services and Sports Department under the four per cent reservation quota for persons with disabilities. The Cabinet approved the implementation of a Registration Service Centre project in the state on the lines of Passport Seva Kendras. The project will be launched in Shimla, Solan, Kangra and Sirmaur districts in the first phase.

It also approved leasing out 2.26 hectares of land in Ghumarwin, Bilaspur district, for the establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya. The district-level Phool Yatra Fair in Pangi, Chamba district, will be accorded state-level fair status. An SDM office will also be established at Dadasiba in Kangra district, along with the creation and filling of various categories of posts. (ANI)