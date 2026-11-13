Nvidia approached Arm CEO Haas to succeed Huang, FT reports

Nvidia's board has approached Arm Holdings CEO ‌Rene Haas in its search for a potential successor to Jensen Huang, the Financial Times reported on Friday, ‌citing people familiar with the matter.

Huang stepped down ‌on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, plunging the chipmaker into crisis and ⁠sending shockwaves ​across an ⁠AI industry he helped bankroll. Haas is among several candidates being ⁠considered to succeed Huang and there is no guarantee he ​will be offered the job or accept it, ⁠FT reported.

The British chipmaker declined to comment, while Nvidia did not ⁠immediately ​respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report. Arm's US-listed ⁠shared pared losses after the report and were down more ⁠than ⁠5%. Nvidia's shares were down over 3%.