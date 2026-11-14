Russian strikes kill one in Zaporizhzhia, two in Odesa

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 14-11-2026 00:17 IST
Russian strikes kill one in Zaporizhzhia, two in Odesa

Russian forces ​launched strikes on two ​Ukrainian cities ‌on Friday, ​killing one person and injuring more than 50 in ‌the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia and killing two more in the Black Sea port of ‌Odesa, regional officials said. In Zaporizhzhia, a five-storey ‌apartment building was hit and seriously damaged. Regional Governor Mykhailo Semikin said on Telegram that a rescue ⁠worker ​was ⁠killed when a concrete slab collapsed during operations to ⁠clear rubble.

Semikin said six children were among ​the injured. In Odesa, the head of the ⁠city's military administration, Serhiy Lysak said two people ⁠died ​in an attack on a private residence. Five people were injured, including two in ⁠a serious condition.

Reuters could not independently confirm ⁠the ⁠accounts. Both Ukraine and Russia deny targeting civilians in the 4-1/2-year-old war.

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