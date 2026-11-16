Following is a summary of ​current entertainment news ​briefs.

Kids' Choice Awards ‌honor Chris ​Pratt, BTS

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday honored Chris Pratt ‌with the "King of Comedy" title, while South Korean boy band BTS took home favorite album for "ARIRANG" and "Spider-Man: Brand ‌New Day" won favorite movie. BTS also secured the ‌award for favorite music group, their fifth time in this category, as well as a win for favorite song with "Swim". Tom ⁠Holland ​and Zendaya ⁠gained the best male and female actor awards for their ⁠roles in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day".

'We're still standing' King Charles ​jokes with Elton John in birthday clip

Britain's King Charles ⁠joked that he and Elton John were "still standing" in ⁠a ​clip recorded for the singer's radio show which was aired on Saturday - the monarch's 78th ⁠birthday. Charles had joined John for a special edition of ⁠the singer's "Elton ⁠John's Rocket Hour" on Apple Music to celebrate 50 years of The King's ‌Trust ‌and musicians who have supported ​his youth charity.