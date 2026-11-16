Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 02:28 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of ​current entertainment news ​briefs.

Kids' Choice Awards ‌honor Chris ​Pratt, BTS

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday honored Chris Pratt ‌with the "King of Comedy" title, while South Korean boy band BTS took home favorite album for "ARIRANG" and "Spider-Man: Brand ‌New Day" won favorite movie. BTS also secured the ‌award for favorite music group, their fifth time in this category, as well as a win for favorite song with "Swim". Tom ⁠Holland ​and Zendaya ⁠gained the best male and female actor awards for their ⁠roles in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day".

'We're still standing' King Charles ​jokes with Elton John in birthday clip

Britain's King Charles ⁠joked that he and Elton John were "still standing" in ⁠a ​clip recorded for the singer's radio show which was aired on Saturday - the monarch's 78th ⁠birthday. Charles had joined John for a special edition of ⁠the singer's "Elton ⁠John's Rocket Hour" on Apple Music to celebrate 50 years of The King's ‌Trust ‌and musicians who have supported ​his youth charity.

TRENDING

1
UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

Global
2
Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Global
3
Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship...

Global
4
US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

Global

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