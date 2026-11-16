Tennis-Zverev beats Jodar to ignite hunt for third ATP Finals crown

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 04:44 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 04:44 IST
Tennis-Zverev beats Jodar to ignite hunt for third ATP Finals crown

World number one Alexander Zverev launched his bid for a third ATP Finals crown with a commanding 6-4 6-4 victory over Spanish debutant Rafael Jodar on Sunday.

Zverev, who ‌won the season-ending tournament for the world’s top eight players in 2018 and 2021, claimed a break in each set to see off the 20-year-old Spaniard, who has surged from outside the top 150 to the top 10 during a remarkable debut season on ‌the ATP Tour. Jodar, however, could do little to tame Zverev's booming serve and the most experienced ATP Finals player in ‌the field, playing his 31st match, earned a break to go 4-3 up with a superb backhand down the line.

The Spaniard had two rare break chances at 5-4 behind but could not convert either. Zverev held on to bag the set and grabbed a break early in the second set to open ⁠up a ​3-1 lead. He was never troubled ⁠again as he comfortably held serve for his first win in the John McEnroe group.

“I think it was a solid match. I don’t think it was ⁠perfect, but I think it’s a very good start to the tournament,” Zverev said. “With a 6-4, 6-4 win at the Nitto ATP Finals against ​a Top 8 player in the world. You take that, for sure. I’m happy with the start, but I ⁠know I have to improve still.” In the other group match, world number four and US Open finalist Ben Shelton had to dig deep to battle past France's ⁠Arthur ​Fils 6-2 3-6 6-3.

With new coach Juan Carlos Ferrero making his first appearance in the player's box, the American was firing on all cylinders when he earned back-to-back breaks to race through the first set. But the tables were turned with Fils ⁠upping his game, sharply improving his percentages on both serves and breaking Shelton at 4-3 to secure the second set, forcing ⁠a decider.

Shelton did not take ⁠long to recover, taking a 3-0 lead and firing two consecutive aces to carve out a match point a little later. He sealed his maiden victory in his second consecutive appearance in ‌the tournament when Fils ‌sank a forehand into the net.

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