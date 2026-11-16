Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Cape Verde votes for president with emigration in focus

Cape Verdeans voted on Sunday for the next president with incumbent José Maria Neves challenged by the archipelago's first female candidate, a former justice minister, in a campaign focused on the need to create more jobs ​for young people. Situated more than 600 km (373 miles) west of mainland Africa, the former Portuguese colony is home to around 500,000 people, with a larger number of Cape Verdeans living overseas, mainly in the ​US and Portugal.

Britain's Prince Harry visits war-wounded in Ukraine

Britain's Prince Harry met soldiers wounded in action during a two-day visit to Ukraine, expressing ‌confidence that it ​could win the war against Russia and pledging to bring his Invictus Games to the country once there was peace. On his fourth visit to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022, Harry visited Lviv in the west of the country and spoke at a conference for medics organised by Superhumans, a specialist clinic for those injured in war.

Jordan sentences three men to death over deadly church attack

Jordan’s State Security Court sentenced three men to death on Sunday for carrying out an attack on a church in the southern governorate of Karak last month that killed nine people, the state news agency Petra reported. The court convicted the men of offences including carrying out terrorist acts resulting in death, possessing weapons ‌and ammunition for terrorist purposes and promoting the ideology of a terrorist group. The ruling is subject to appeal and automatic review by the Court of Cassation, Petra said.

Yemen's Houthis say they launched ballistic missiles towards Riyadh airport, financial centre

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Sunday they targeted the King Khalid International Airport and a financial centre in the Saudi capital Riyadh with two ballistic missiles. There was no immediate Saudi confirmation.

Pope Leo urges stop to Amazon deforestation, decries 'murders' of tribal leaders

Pope Leo on Sunday forcefully condemned what he called the exploitation of the Amazon jungle and urged Catholics to oppose "with perseverance" the deforestation and pollution caused by gold and oil production in the world's largest rainforest. The pope, meeting with a largely Indigenous audience in the Peruvian Amazon as part of a South America tour, also lamented a spate of killings of tribal leaders protesting deforestation, calling them murders that must be solved.

Mexico's Guadalajara cartel founder dies in hospital aged 80

Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, ‌founder of one of Mexico's first major drug cartels whose conviction for the 1985 killing of a US drug-enforcement agent made him one of the country's most notorious traffickers, died in hospital on Sunday at age 80. Local security authorities said Felix Gallardo was transferred to a private hospital in the western city of Guadalajara two days ago but suffered multiple organ failure and died around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Anti-Houthi forces retreat in Yemen as Iran strikes ‌Bahrain

Iran and its allies ramped up pressure on the US and allied Gulf states on two fronts on Sunday, with Saudi-backed forces retreating in their battle against the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen and Iran itself firing drones at US bases in Bahrain. In Yemen, Saudi Arabia's campaign against the Houthis suffered a major setback, as its allies, fighting on behalf of the internationally recognised Yemeni government, pulled back from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to defend their temporary capital Aden on the southern coast.

Steering problem on tanker in New Orleans caused ship collision, NTSB says

The asphalt tanker vessel that struck a docked paddlewheel cruise boat in the Mississippi River at New Orleans last week experienced a steering problem in which its rudder was stuck in one position, US transportation safety officials said on Sunday.

The American Cruise Lines passenger vessel American Heritage, with 190 people aboard, capsized at the dock, though no one was killed in the collision.

Rocket from Boeing-Lockheed firm fails mid-flight, destroys payload of Amazon satellites

A Vulcan rocket owned by United Launch Alliance, the joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, failed on Sunday shortly after liftoff from Florida, destroying its payload of 40 satellites for Amazon's ⁠Leo internet network in ​the launch company's first mission failure. The rocket failed roughly 10 minutes after liftoff from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, and ⁠the cause was not immediately clear. It represented a major setback for the two-decade-old company's new flagship rocket as it sought to begin a regular cadence of launches for Amazon's burgeoning satellite internet constellation.

Thousands of US flights canceled, delayed for third day in a row

US air travel disruptions continued for a third day with more than 10,000 flights affected on Sunday, but Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy predicted a return to normalcy by Monday even as airlines scrambled to get back on schedule following a systemwide ground stop. More than 2,300 flights nationwide were canceled and some 7,700 were ⁠delayed on Sunday, according to aviation data site FlightAware. Airlines on Saturday had canceled more than 6,400 US flights and delayed more than 8,000.

Philippines, Australia sign defence pact with eye on China

The Philippines and Australia signed a defence cooperation arrangement on Sunday that Manila said would lower bureaucratic hurdles to joint military activities, as the two countries further deepen security ties. Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said the arrangement would streamline implementation of the bilateral Status of Visiting Forces Agreement, or SOVFA, by simplifying coordination procedures.

Estonia to close Russian border crossings after ​attempted arson attack

Estonia will close all its border crossing points with Russia from December 1, its foreign minister said on Sunday, following a suspected sabotage attack on an Estonian defence company that Tallinn blamed on Moscow. Estonian authorities detained eight people overnight on suspicion of an attempted arson attack on drone maker Threod Systems that they said had been ordered by Russia's GRU military intelligence service.

US floated idea of Ukraine ceding Donbas ⁠for NATO membership, Zelenskiy says

US negotiators have floated the idea of Ukraine's potential withdrawal from its eastern region of Donbas in exchange for joining NATO, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, following the latest round of peace talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi. This is the first time the question of linking NATO membership to territorial concessions has been raised during the talks, Zelenskiy said in remarks to reporters released by his office on Saturday.

Saudi-led coalition intercepts missiles towards Riyadh, drones in Eastern Province

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Sunday it had intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles launched towards the Saudi capital Riyadh and ⁠three drones ​in the kingdom's oil-rich Eastern Province. The Houthis, who control most of the populous parts of Yemen, have intensified attacks on the Saudi capital in recent days. A Houthi attack last week damaged an administrative building of the state oil company Saudi Aramco in Riyadh's financial hub.

Nearly 1,500 migrants arrive in Canary Islands in one day

Almost 1,500 migrants arrived in Spain's Canary Islands on Saturday, the highest number in a single day since 2020, the EFE news agency reported on Sunday, citing the maritime rescue service. A total of 1,488 people in 14 boats were rescued by the Spanish coastguard, EFE reported, continuing a surge of arrivals from West African countries to the Spanish archipelago since October.

Trump's judge appointment blitz faces Republican resistance

A last-minute effort by US President Donald Trump to install as many judges as possible before Democrats take control of the US Senate is running into resistance from some fellow Republicans. Until recently, Senate Republicans had routinely approved Trump's ⁠nominees for lifetime seats on district and appeals courts during his second term, confirming 57 so far and helping him cement a conservative imprint on the judiciary that will outlast his presidency.

Hundreds of thousands of Czechs rally against government media funding plan

Hundreds of thousands of Czechs rallied in Prague on Sunday against a government plan to cut a public media fee and move funding to the state budget — a policy critics say would ⁠dent the broadcasters' independence and viability. Organisers said Sunday's turnout exceeded an anti-government protest of more than 200,000 people in March and predicted it could ⁠end up as the largest demonstration since the Velvet Revolution in 1989 that swept away Communist rule and propelled dissident playwright Vaclav Havel to power.

Three ships struck by drones in Black Sea near Romanian shipping canal, PM says

Drones have struck three commercial ships in the Black Sea near Romania's Sulina canal, Prime Minister Luca Niculescu said on Sunday, adding that his armed forces had scrambled fighter jets twice. Defence Minister Stefan Radu Oprea said there were no casualties and that the ships' crews had managed to control the fires on board after the strikes late on Saturday.

UK PM Burnham ready to confront 'obvious truth' of Brexit's costs

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is set on Monday to say he wants ‌to have a difficult conversation about the "obvious truth" of the costs of Brexit in ‌order to reset Britain's relationship with the European Union ahead of a summit in Brussels this week. Burnham is aiming for an agreement at Friday's summit on areas such as food and youth mobility, which could help lower costs for consumers ​in the short term and ease some of the frictions caused by Britain's departure from the bloc in 2020.