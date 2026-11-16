Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Georgia commit ​Marcellus Young Casario dies after 'sudden medical emergency'

Marcellus ​Young Casario, a three-star defensive ‌lineman prospect who ​was committed to join the Georgia football team next season, died on Friday following what his high school, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, described ‌as a "sudden medical emergency." The boarding school in northeast Georgia, where Casario was a student, announced Friday that a student had died and confirmed on Saturday that Casario was the 18-year-old student who had passed ‌away.

Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Patriots' Drake Maye injured on sack play

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye ‌and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson were injured on the same play in the first quarter of Sunday's NFL International Series game in Munich. The Lions won 35-10 to improve to 7-2. The Patriots fell to 5-5 after opening ⁠the ​season 4-2.

Tennis-Unbeaten Andreeva captures ⁠WTA Finals crown on debut

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva beat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 7-5 6-3 on Sunday to win the ⁠WTA Finals, completing an unbeaten singles debut at the season-ending championships in Indian Wells without dropping a set. Andreeva threw ​her racket into the air and jumped for joy when Svitolina put an overhead into ⁠the net on match point, before hugging coach Conchita Martinez and her team.

Soccer-England end Spain's long unbeaten run, Italy crash out ⁠of ​Nations League

England ended world champions Spain's record unbeaten run with a 3-2 win in Madrid to top their Nations League group, but Italy's hopes of joining them in next year's ⁠quarter-finals were dashed as they lost 4-1 in Belgium on Sunday. Captain Harry Kane's penalty shortly before the ⁠interval and second-half goals by ⁠Ezri Konsa and Ben White meant England became the first team to beat Spain in regulation or extra time since Colombia in March 2024, ‌although their ‌run of 43 games without defeat included a penalty ​shootout loss to Portugal.