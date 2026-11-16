Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Surfing-Australians Zoric, Ewing take world surfing games gold

Australian surfing prodigy Leihani Zoric claimed gold ​at the World Surfing Games in Peru on Sunday, winning an extra quota place for the ​Australian women's team for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, while countryman ‌Ethan ​Ewing won the men's event. Peru won the extra LA28 allocation for the men after former Olympians Lucca Mesinas and Miguel Tudela both made the final in solid, overhead waves at the powerful reef break of Punta Rocas, south of the capital, Lima.

Minnesota fires OC Greg Harbaugh Jr.

After an anemic ‌first-half performance at Penn State on Saturday, Minnesota offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. was fired on Sunday, the school announced. After scoring 27 points in a win at Washington on Sept. 26, the Golden Gophers have averaged 16 points per game in a 2-4 stretch.

NFL injury roundup: QBs Drake Maye, Geno Smith hobbled

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson were injured on the same play in ‌the first quarter of Sunday's NFL International Series game in Munich. Maye went to the medical tent with an ankle injury, while Hutchinson was injured while celebrating his third-down sack of Maye.

Chiefs TE ‌Travis Kelce returns after ankle injury vs. Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the host Atlanta Falcons but returned to the field in the second quarter. Kelce made a 23-yard reception on Kansas City's second offensive play, just 89 seconds into the game, before being chased down and tackled around the ankles by Atlanta safety DeMarcco Hellams. The four-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowl selection limped off the field and walked gingerly to ⁠the locker room.

Clemson ​QB Tait Reynolds (knee) done for season, Christopher Vizzina also ⁠ailing

Clemson starting quarterback Tait Reynolds underwent surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season, the school announced Sunday. Reynolds sustained the injury while sliding after a scramble on Clemson's third ⁠offensive snap in a 20-6 home loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday. There was no damage to surrounding ligaments and the injury is not expected to be a long-term issue, according to the school.

Jets QB Geno Smith (ankle) forced out ​of game vs. Bills

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was ruled out in the fourth quarter after heading to the locker room for X-rays on an ankle injury late in ⁠the third quarter of Sunday's 31-12 home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jets coach Aaron Glenn didn't provide an update after the game. He expects to receive more information in the coming days.

SEC fines Arkansas $500K after fans storm field following South Carolina upset

The SEC has ⁠fined ​Arkansas $500,000 after fans stormed the field following the Razorbacks' 34-6 upset of South Carolina on Saturday. Per conference rules, the money will be paid to South Carolina.

Tennis-Unbeaten Andreeva captures WTA Finals crown on debut

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva beat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 7-5 6-3 on Sunday to win the WTA Finals, completing an unbeaten singles debut at the season-ending championships in Indian Wells without dropping a set. Andreeva threw her racket ⁠into the air and jumped for joy when Svitolina put an overhead into the net on match point, before hugging coach Conchita Martinez and her team.

Soccer-England end Spain's long unbeaten run, Italy ⁠crash out of Nations League

England ended world champions Spain's record ⁠unbeaten run with a 3-2 win in Madrid to top their Nations League group, but Italy's hopes of joining them in next year's quarter-finals were dashed as they lost 4-1 in Belgium on Sunday. Captain Harry Kane's penalty shortly before the interval and second-half goals by Ezri Konsa and Ben White meant England ‌became the first team to beat ‌Spain in regulation or extra time since Colombia in March 2024, although their run of 43 games ​without defeat included a penalty shootout loss to Portugal.