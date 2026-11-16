POLL-Malaysia GDP growth likely slowed to 5.3% in July to September
Malaysia's economic growth likely eased in the third quarter as mining and quarrying output contracted, though strong technology exports continued to support the trade-reliant economy, a Reuters poll of economists showed.
Gross domestic product was expected to rise 5.3% in the July to September period from a year earlier, according to the median forecast of 15 economists polled from November 10 to 16. Forecasts ranged from 5.1% to 5.5%. Official GDP data is due on Wednesday. That would be slower than 6.0% growth in the second quarter but match the government's advance estimate issued last month.
The official estimate showed manufacturing growth accelerated, driven by export-orientated industries including electrical and electronic products. Services and construction also expanded, while mining and quarrying contracted 4.9%, mainly due to lower crude oil and condensate production. "We're still in an AI upcycle," said Lavanya Venkateswaran, senior ASEAN economist at OCBC Bank, adding the slower quarterly pace reflected an expected normalisation after strong growth in recent months.
Malaysia has benefited from global demand linked to artificial intelligence investment, which has boosted semiconductor and technology-product exports. The economy expanded 5.5% in the first three quarters of 2026, up from 4.8% in the same period a year earlier. Malaysia's economy is forecast to grow 5.3% in 2026 and 4.9% in 2027, according to a separate Reuters poll. The government has raised its 2026 growth forecast to the upper end of its 4.8% to 5.3% range.
With growth expected to remain resilient and inflation pressures building, economists polled earlier this month expect Bank Negara Malaysia to raise its overnight policy rate in the first quarter of 2027. Malaysia's benchmark rate has been at 2.75% since July 2025, with the central bank most recently holding at that level on November 5.