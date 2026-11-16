POLL-Malaysia GDP growth likely slowed to 5.3% in July to September

Malaysia's economic growth likely eased in the third quarter as mining and quarrying output contracted, though strong technology exports continued to support ‌the trade-reliant economy, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Gross domestic product was expected to rise 5.3% in the July to September period from a year earlier, according to the median forecast of 15 economists polled ‌from November 10 to 16. Forecasts ranged from 5.1% to 5.5%. Official GDP data is due ‌on Wednesday. That would be slower than 6.0% growth in the second quarter but match the government's advance estimate issued last month.

The official estimate showed manufacturing growth accelerated, driven by export-orientated industries including electrical and electronic products. Services and construction also expanded, while mining ⁠and quarrying ​contracted 4.9%, mainly due to ⁠lower crude oil and condensate production. "We're still in an AI upcycle," said Lavanya Venkateswaran, senior ASEAN economist at OCBC Bank, ⁠adding the slower quarterly pace reflected an expected normalisation after strong growth in recent months.

Malaysia has benefited from global ​demand linked to artificial intelligence investment, which has boosted semiconductor and technology-product exports. The economy expanded 5.5% in ⁠the first three quarters of 2026, up from 4.8% in the same period a year earlier. Malaysia's economy is forecast to ⁠grow ​5.3% in 2026 and 4.9% in 2027, according to a separate Reuters poll. The government has raised its 2026 growth forecast to the upper end of its 4.8% to 5.3% range.

With growth expected ⁠to remain resilient and inflation pressures building, economists polled earlier this month expect Bank Negara Malaysia to raise ⁠its overnight policy rate ⁠in the first quarter of 2027. Malaysia's benchmark rate has been at 2.75% since July 2025, with the central bank most recently holding at that level on ‌November 5.