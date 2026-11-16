Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX's Starship nears end of 15th ​test flight and return-landing attempt

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft cruised around the ​globe on Saturday nearing the end of ‌its ​15th test flight and what the company hoped would be an unprecedented pinpoint return landing at the exact spot in Texas from which it launched. Starship's uncrewed upper stage is poised to re-enter Earth's atmosphere ‌after nearly a day in orbit and steer back toward its launch tower, then make an engine-controlled final descent into the embrace of giant mechanical arms designed to catch the vehicle as it hovers over the launchpad.

SpaceX Starship returns to landing pad from orbit, acing test for reusable rockets

SpaceX's ‌Starship spacecraft on Saturday returned from a 22-hour voyage in orbit and descended for the first time into the grasp of giant ‌mechanical arms at the Texas tower it was launched from a day earlier, a catch that is essential to the company's decade-long effort to develop a fully reusable rocket.

The 171-foot-tall (52-meter) Starship fell out of thick clouds over SpaceX's Starbase launch site, reignited engines to flip itself vertical and slowly descended into the tower's "Mechazilla" arms, engines ⁠still roaring. ​Charred from the blazing heat of its ⁠return from space, the ship shut down its engines and hung still after the rocket system's longest mission yet.

Rocket from Boeing-Lockheed firm fails mid-flight, destroys payload of Amazon ⁠satellites

A Vulcan rocket owned by United Launch Alliance, the joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, failed on Sunday shortly after liftoff from Florida, destroying its ​payload of 40 satellites from Amazon's Leo internet network in the launch company's first mission failure. The rocket failed roughly 10 minutes after ⁠liftoff from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, and the cause was not immediately clear. It represented a major setback for the two-decade-old company's new flagship rocket ⁠as ​ULA sought to begin a regular cadence of launches for Amazon's burgeoning satellite internet constellation.

NASA's Voyager 1 probe poised to achieve mega-distance milestone

NASA's Voyager 1 has already traveled farther than any other spacecraft from Earth since its launch in 1977. The probe, which exited our solar ⁠system years ago and is journeying through interstellar space, is now on the cusp of a remarkable milestone — traversing a light-day, the ⁠distance light travels in 24 hours. A ⁠light-day is about 16 billion miles (26 billion km). The US space agency said Voyager 1, flying at almost 38,000 miles per hour (61,000 kph) through the virtual vacuum of space, will reach that distance from ‌Earth on Wednesday at ‌5:16 a.m. ET (1016 GMT). The robotic spacecraft has the distinction of ​being the most distant human-made object.