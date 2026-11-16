Hollywood salutes Glenn Close and Ridley Scott with honorary Oscars 

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 13:01 IST
Hollywood salutes Glenn Close and Ridley Scott with honorary Oscars 

Hollywood's big-screen stars celebrated the careers of ​actor Glenn Close and director Ridley Scott on Sunday ​at the annual Governors Awards, one of the ‌first ​red-carpet events of the movie awards season.

The pair were among five film industry heavyweights bestowed with honorary Oscars at a gala attended by A-list actors from Tom Cruise ‌to power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland. Close, 79, never won an Academy Award despite eight nominations for roles in movies ranging from "The World According to Garp," to "The Big Chill" and "Fatal Attraction." On Sunday, she said she never worried about whether her name would ‌be called during the Oscar ceremonies.

"I have always felt that the greatest honor is to be in ‌the room," Close said. "So to be in this room tonight, embraced by people who have consistently inspired me, whose work has sustained and challenged me and only made me want to be better, is the greatest honor of all." John Malkovich, who starred with Close in "Dangerous Liaisons," introduced Close as "relentless, very ⁠smart, a ​little cagey" and "a great actress who ⁠knows exactly what she’s doing and gives it 100 percent every single time.”

The audience was filled with actors, directors and others hoping to secure ⁠an Oscar nomination next year. Cruise was there with John Goodman, his co-star in "Digger." Timothee Chalamet, star of the upcoming "Dune: Part Three," walked ​hand-in-hand with girlfriend Kylie Jenner. "The Odyssey" director Christopher Nolan chatted with Nathan Fielder, the Canadian filmmaker behind the documentary "You Can ⁠See Everything." "Odyssey" star Matt Damon introduced Scott, a four-time Oscar nominee and maker of acclaimed films such as "Alien," "Blade Runner" and "Gladiator." Damon recalled working with Scott ⁠on "The ​Martian," calling him "a master at the helm."

"It is about time we saw him with an Academy Award in his hand," Damon said. Scott, 88, accepted his award via video and paid tribute to his late brother Tony Scott, director ⁠of "Top Gun" and other films.

"I'm flattered and proud to accept this award, but I also accept it for Tony," Ridley ⁠Scott said. "His great work could certainly ⁠have earned this recognition." The night's other honorees were Disney animator Floyd Norman and producers Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon.

Recipients were chosen by the board of governors of the Academy of ‌Motion Picture Arts & ‌Sciences, the group that hands out the Oscars.

TRENDING

1
UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

Global
2
Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Global
3
Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship...

Global
4
US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

BRICS Digital Ambitions Hit a Standards Divide as Government Gains Outpace Wider Integration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026