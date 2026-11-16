Global diesel supply squeeze may boost Indian refiners margins even if crude prices moderate: Report

Indian oil refining companies could benefit from tightening global diesel supplies and sustained refining margins, even if crude oil prices moderate, as falling exports from China and declining diesel inventories in major markets are expected to support refining profitability, according to a report by Equirus Research. In its latest Oil & Gas Weekly Tracker, Equirus said tightening global diesel inventories could strengthen refining margins, particularly benefiting standalone refiners such as Reliance Industries.

The report highlighted a sharp decline in China's diesel exports, which are expected to fall below 0.8 million tonnes in November 2026, compared with 1.33 million tonnes in August and 1.8 million tonnes in September. At the same time, commercial diesel inventories in China declined to 11.1 million tonnes at the end of October, their lowest level since records began in 2011.

The combination of lower Chinese exports and declining inventories in the US and other markets could intensify competition for available diesel supplies, supporting global refining margins. Equirus noted that strong diesel cracks have already supported refining profitability. It expects sustained tightness in the global diesel market to remain favourable for Indian refiners.

Diesel cracks, which represent the difference between crude oil prices and the prices of refined diesel, are an important indicator of refining profitability. The brokerage's positive outlook for refiners comes at a time when India's upstream oil producers continue to face challenges despite movements in global crude prices.

The report observed that ONGC and Oil India have underperformed global energy companies, with their stock performance reflecting concerns over government interventions, production growth and their ability to retain the benefits of higher crude prices. The report pointed to previous instances of government intervention, including crude discounts provided by upstream companies to oil marketing companies during earlier periods of high crude prices and the introduction of windfall taxes in 2022.

According to the brokerage, these developments have created continuing uncertainty for domestic upstream producers. Concerns over the possibility of additional profits being shared with the government continue to influence investor sentiment. Muted production growth, particularly at ONGC, is another concern. Natural production declines and delays in starting new projects have restricted the ability of upstream companies to increase output.

Meanwhile, the brokerage also expects global gas market tightness to remain an important factor in the coming quarters. Europe's gas storage was around 71 per cent full, with net withdrawals already underway and inventories materially below seasonal averages. (ANI)