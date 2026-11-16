Nigeria expects six-country African digital trade accord this month, minister says

Nigeria expects to sign an agreement with ​five other African countries this ​month to make it easier ‌for digital-service ​companies to expand across their markets, Trade and Investment Minister Jumoke Oduwole said. The agreement would involve Nigeria, Ghana, ‌Rwanda, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt, and is expected to be signed at a meeting of the African Continental Free Trade Area Council of Ministers in Zimbabwe, Oduwole said in ‌an interview with Reuters.

Nigeria selected the five other markets after mapping the countries into ‌which its digitally enabled businesses most wanted to expand, Oduwole said. The government subsequently convened regulators from the six countries, including their central banks and trade ministries, to discuss cooperation that could help Nigerian technology companies ⁠scale ​into other African markets.

"We ⁠held a regulatory roundtable sandbox with those regulators, from their central banks to their ministries of trade ⁠to all the enablers," she said. Oduwole did not provide details of the planned accord ​or say whether it would immediately alter licensing, taxation, capital or other regulatory requirements ⁠facing companies entering the participating markets.

The initiative forms part of Nigeria's efforts to use the African Continental Free ⁠Trade ​Area to broaden markets for domestic companies, particularly in financial technology and other digitally enabled services. Oduwole said the government had also been urging Nigerian development institutions to ⁠deploy more capital across Africa and was helping domestic businesses navigate product standards, rules of origin ⁠and other ⁠requirements in export markets.

"We've been pushing to support our businesses to do more on the continent," she said. "That's the way we’re ‌going to ‌grow our economies." (Reporting and writing by Ben Ezeamalu Editing ​by Peter Graff)