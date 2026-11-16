Masaba Gupta meets fashion icon Anna Wintour, shares special moment on social media

Ace fashion designer, entrepreneur and actor Masaba Gupta recently had a memorable encounter with renowned fashion figure and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, offering her followers a glimpse of the special meeting through a social media post. The interaction brought together two influential personalities from the global fashion industry, both recognised for their distinctive contributions to style, creativity and fashion culture.

In the picture, Masaba and Wintour could be seen posing together at what appeared to be a private event. Anna Wintour made a bold fashion statement in a colourful, horizontally striped shirt dress featuring shades of red, blue, yellow, beige and white, paired with oversized black sunglasses and statement jewellery that adds a quirky, artistic touch to her look.

In contrast, Masaba Gupta opted for understated elegance in a structured black double-breasted blazer, paired with a crisp white top and tailored black trousers. On the work front, Masaba Gupta, founder of House of Masaba and LoveChild, presented her first-ever bridal couture collection - 'Chardi Kala’ on the second day of India Couture Week 2026.

"The journey begins in the sacred landscapes of India before drifting into the blue-green waters of Antigua and the vibrant tropics of the Caribbean. Bridal seamlessly transforms into resort bridal," states the official description of Masaba's bridal collection. (ANI)